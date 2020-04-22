Smart car leads police on pursuit along I-10 in Phoenix area

Police were in pursuit of a silver Smart car along Interstate 10 in Phoenix on Wednesday morning.

Gilbert police say officers responded to reports of a suspicious man screaming in the parking lot of a Walmart near Williams Field and Market prior to the pursuit.

When officers arrived at the Walmart, the man refused to speak to them and got into his car.

Officers tried to pull over the Smart car, but the driver refused to stop and ran multiple red lights.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety began assisting police as the chase entered the freeway.