MILWAUKEE -- Starting to run out of ways to keep your kids entertained? This should help! Calie Herbst with Milwaukee with Kids joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about virtual events.
Starting to run out of ways to keep your kids entertained? Check out these virtual events
-
Coronavirus: Kids stuck at home can go on these virtual Disney World rides
-
‘Comfort of your own home:’ Explore Milwaukee virtually amid the COVID-19 outbreak
-
Milwaukee Marathon offers ‘Virtual Run’ for racers to log 26.2 miles whenever they can
-
E-learning tip: The importance of taking regular snack and water breaks
-
Got a lap to spare or hand to lend? Area animal shelters could use your help
-
-
Michelle Obama to read children’s books on PBS amid coronavirus outbreak
-
Struggling with ways to keep your kids busy at home? Here are some ideas
-
A creative way to celebrate the Crew despite Opening Day being postponed
-
Tips, tricks for building a better fort
-
Betty Brinn Children’s Museum introduces new ways to socialize, connect with others
-
-
Milwaukee Marathon set for April 11 has been canceled due to COVID-19
-
Looking for ways to keep your kids busy? Make a toy out of just about anything
-
‘Worrying about safety is the role of the adults:’ How to talk to your kids about COVID-19