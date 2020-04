Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- Our latest High School Hot Shot is a star on the court and in the classroom.

Waukesha South's Evan Hein is a four-year letter winner for the Blackshirts tennis team. In his junior year, he was number one in singles.

His success continues academically. He boasts a 4.2 GPA and scored a 35 on his most recent ACT. If that's not impressive enough, Hein has passed every advanced placement test he has taken.