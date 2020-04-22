When will our state open back up? Answering your common coronavirus questions

MILWAUKEE -- They are the questions everyone is wondering: When will we be able to go back to work? How long until I can attend church? Gloria Jacobson, the Dean of Cardinal Stritch University's College of Nursing and Health Sciences, joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about your common COVID-19 questions.
