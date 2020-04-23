Brewers Happy Hour: Yount tells story of dinner with Selig, Uecker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- On a Brewers Happy Hour Zoom call, Fox Sports' Brian Anderson asked Hall of Famer Robin Yount if he had been keeping in touch with the Commissioner of Baseball Bud Selig and legendary Brewers announcer Bob Uecker.

The Younts, Ueckers and Seligs all live in Arizona.

According to Yount, Bud invited him and his wife over for dinner before states had suggested social distancing. Before dinner, however, his wife Michelle needed to be sure of something.

"My wife was really worried about spending the evening with them to the point that she wanted to take our temps so we could be safe," Yount said. "We're looking for thermometers. We find two. Both are digital -- no batteries! Ran to Walgreens - take our temperatures. Because of this, we got to the Selig's house 20 minutes late -- just to be safe!"

Even "The Kid" is taking precautions in the time of coronavirus.