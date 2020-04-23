LIVE: Gov. Tony Evers, Wisconsin DHS offer update on the COVID-19 pandemic
East Town Association events including Jazz in the Park, Bastille Days on hold

Posted 11:10 am, April 23, 2020, by , Updated at 11:14AM, April 23, 2020

Bastille Days

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the East Town Association announced on Thursday, April 23 that, after consulting with its board and community leaders, it will not host events in June and July — and instead pursue future dates for all events including:

  • Thursday night Jazz in the Park concerts
  • Saturday morning Cathedral Square Markets
  • Bastille Days Festival

A news release indicates officials are working on alternative dates and options to host Bastille Days in the autumn, pending any future developments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, the East Town Association invites you to join the Virtual Madison Medical Affiliates Storm the Bastille run July 9-12. Online registration will open Friday, May 1. The $25 registration fee will include a run bib and a commemorative long-sleeve t-shirt, shipped to your door. Officials say your participation supports the East Town Association’s mission and “continued efforts to navigate the challenges of planning events in the current landscape.”

