Florida student accepted into all 8 Ivy League schools

A student at Stanton College Preparatory School in Jacksonville has been accepted to all eight Ivy League schools.

Craig McFarland has a 4.98-grade point average and never got a “B” on his high school report card. He also earned the honor of being his class valedictorian.

He heard from Yale first. Then the other acceptance letters poured in: Harvard, Princeton, Columbia, University of Pennsylvania, Brown, Dartmouth and Cornell.

McFarland tells FOX 35 News he plans to double major in Biochemistry and Linguistics, but so far, is undecided on which school to attend. The coronavirus pandemic has cut into campus visits.

“Due to the coronavirus, most of the college material and college acceptance packages have not been sent in yet, but since I was accepted early into Yale, I had all the Yale stuff ready! Right now, I am deciding between Yale, Stanford, and Harvard!”

Right now he’s undecided on an exact career path, but hopes to do something where he can help others.

“I do know for a fact that I want to go into a field where I can effect true positive change, be it through helping the health of others in the medical field or advocating for social progress and human rights in law.”

Congratulations Craig!

The Associated Press contributed to this report.