Looking for a way to keep your kids busy while learning? All you need is a pencil

Posted 9:36 am, April 23, 2020, by
MILWAUKEE -- Looking for a way to keep your kids busy while learning? All you need is a pencil! But you're not going to use it to write -- did you know you can use it to split water?  Dr. Koco with Mad Science joins FOX6 WakeUp to explain.

