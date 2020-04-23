MILWAUKEE -- Looking for a way to keep your kids busy while learning? All you need is a pencil! But you're not going to use it to write -- did you know you can use it to split water? Dr. Koco with Mad Science joins FOX6 WakeUp to explain.
Looking for a way to keep your kids busy while learning? All you need is a pencil
-
Mad Science experiments to teach your kids at home
-
Educational fun for the kids: How to build your own compass
-
Educational fun for the kids: Here’s a science experiment on air pressure
-
Observing chemical reactions: How you can polish dirty pennies with ketchup
-
Shining a light on learning: Some bright experiments kids can do at home
-
-
Looking for a way to keep kids busy? Kits to help pass the time during this pandemic
-
Did you know there’s a science lesson hiding in your kitchen cupboards?
-
Are you feeling up for a challenge? Science activity you can do with things in your house
-
It’s all around us: Some easy experiments in air pressure that your kids will enjoy
-
Take the plunge: Using sauce packets for at-home science projects
-
-
At-home curriculum: Ever wonder why parachutes are shaped the way they are?
-
Betty Brinn Children’s Museum introduces new ways to socialize, connect with others
-
A creative way to celebrate the Crew despite Opening Day being postponed