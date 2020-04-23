× Miller High Life to give 3 couples $10K to get married at home if their wedding plans were postponed

MILWAUKEE — Did coronavirus halt your wedding plans? Perhaps a toast of the Champagne of Beers and $10,000 for a wedding at home would suffice?

As large gatherings have been put on hold for the foreseeable future, couples across America have been forced to cancel their wedding plans. Miller High Life wants to celebrate three lucky couples by hiring an officiant and photographer for a “wedding on their doorstep.”

If you’re the champagne of couples who had to postpone their wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic, you’re asked to explain why you two should be chosen in 150 words or less in an email to marryme@millerhighlife.com

