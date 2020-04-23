× Milwaukee County zoo reveals passing of rhino Mimi: ‘Playful right until the end’

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo announced on Thursday, April 23 the passing of Mimi, a rhino. She passed last week.

In a Facebook post, zoo officials said the following:

“At an estimated age of 34, her care team was monitoring her quality of life closely, as she’d had health issues typical of an elderly rhino. “Her lead Zookeeper, Ray, describes her as a star pupil for training and how she “flirted” for scratches and treats. She was playful right until the end.”