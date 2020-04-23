Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Milwaukee police investigating drive-by shooting, crash near 51st and Roosevelt

Posted 8:54 pm, April 23, 2020, by , Updated at 08:55PM, April 23, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a crash and drive-by shooting that happened Thursday evening near 51st and Roosevelt.

Authorities say the suspect(s) shot into an occupied car near there around 6:30 p.m. The driver of that car consequently ran off the road and crashed into a tree.

The suspect(s) fled after shots were fired. The driver of the crashed car also cannot be found, officials say.

Police do not have any suspect(s) in custody. Authorities checked area hospitals and say no gunshot victims came for treatment.

