More severe weather April 23, after deadly tornadoes in Oklahoma

MADILL, Okla. — 26 suspected tornadoes touched down Wednesday, April 22 across the Southern Plains, as severe weather continues to batter the south. In Oklahoma, nine tornadoes touched down, leading to seven deaths. Hundreds of storm chasers descended to the region to document the destruction.

CLOSE TORNADO IN TOWN – Madill Oklahoma 4-22-20 https://t.co/Llko06cYI3 via @YouTube — Hank (@PecosHank) April 23, 2020

Storm chaser Pecos Hank caught this up-close footage of a deadly tornado plowing through parts of Madill, Oklahoma. Structures quickly became debris as the tornado tossed the material hundreds of feet in the air.

Thursday, April 23, more storms erupted across the southeast, with another round of dangerous storms for Alabama, Georgia and Florida. This continues an already active severe weather season, that will likely begin transitioning to the plains over the coming weeks.

#Tornado spotted from off Freedom Way and heading over Wright area around 3pm. Reports of multiple trees down but no reports of injuries at this time. @NWSMobile #weather #storms #TORNADOWARNING keep an eye on the skies and stay safe! 😨🌪 pic.twitter.com/EbEeTPsJZK — OkaloosaSheriff (@OCSOALERTS) April 23, 2020

Peak tornado season in Wisconsin is still over a month away, but now is the time to prepare. Be sure to have multiple alert systems ready including the FOX6 Weather App, a working weather radio, and a reliable cell phone that can be used in addition to tornado sirens. Sirens are not to be solely relied on in the event of a tornado.