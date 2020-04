× MPD: 2 arrested after pursuit near 35th and Custer

MILWAUKEE — Two people were arrested Thursday night following a police pursuit on Milwaukee’s north side, police say.

Authorities said Milwaukee police were chasing a vehicle that was driving recklessly when the driver and a passenger “bailed out” of the car at the intersection of 35th and Custer.

Police both were taken into custody and the car did not appear to have hit anything.