MPD: Suspect arrested after hostage incident near 42nd and Villard

Posted 3:11 pm, April 23, 2020
Milwaukee Police Department

Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police arrested a 35-year-old man near 42nd and Villard around 12:50 p.m. Thursday, April 23.

Authorities responded to a home in the area around 9 a.m. to check for a suspect wanted for probation violation. The suspect refused to leave and held a woman and child hostage. After several hours of negotiation, the suspect released the hostages without incident and was arrested.

The man was also a person of interest in a death investigation from March 6 near Appleton Avenue and Silver Spring Drive. Police say both investigations are ongoing.

