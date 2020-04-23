MILWAUKEE -- The new series "Home" on Apple TV Plus takes people inside some of the most extraordinary homes around the globe and tells the stories of the innovators who built them. Gino recently spoke with the director of the series -- who is a Wisconsin native.
New series ‘Home’ takes people inside some of the most extraordinary homes around the globe
