Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

New series ‘Home’ takes people inside some of the most extraordinary homes around the globe

Posted 10:09 am, April 23, 2020, by , Updated at 10:10AM, April 23, 2020
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- The new series "Home" on Apple TV Plus takes people inside some of the most extraordinary homes around the globe and tells the stories of the innovators who built them. Gino recently spoke with the director of the series -- who is a Wisconsin native.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.