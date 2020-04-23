× NFL Draft: Cincinnati Bengals select Heisman-winner Burrow with top overall pick

LAS VEGAS — With the first pick of the 2020 NFL draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected quarterback Joe Burrow on Thursday.

Burrow won the Heisman Memorial Trophy in his senior season at Louisiana State University. The trophy is awarded annually to the “most outstanding football player in the United States.”

He led the nation with 48 touchdown passes and set an NCAA record in completion percentage (77.9). He also became the first player in SEC history to throw for more than 4,000 yards and 40 touchdown passes in a single season.

The 6’4″ passer is from Athens County, Ohio — roughly 165 miles east of Cincinnati. He was also a member of the Ohio State Buckeyes football program prior to transferring to LSU.