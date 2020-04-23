Open Record Special Edition: Masks for sale

MILWAUKEE — Health care workers need respirators to protect themselves during this pandemic. Wisconsin officials say there’s a shortage of PPE. So, why did they turn down the option to buy masks by the thousands? In this special edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn talks with a Waukesha business owner who found state officials weren’t interested in his ability to import N95-type masks in bulk from overseas.

FOX6 Investigators Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire get into how FOX6 learned about this story in the first place, the motive behind the business owner’s plan, and why state hospitals didn’t want the masks.

Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

