Passerby alerts sleeping resident of home engulfed in flames in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC -- Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was called to a home on 7th Street for a reported house fire around 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, April 23. Upon arrival, they found flames extending out of the home's second-floor windows.

The occupant of the first floor exited safely after a passing motorist alerted them of the fire by banging on the door to wake them up, according to officials.

“The citizen who stopped and alerted the first floor resident of the fire is a hero,” said Fire Chief Peter O’Leary. “His selfless actions undoubtedly changed the outcome for the resident inside.”

There was no one occupying the second floor.

A dog was discovered inside not breathing. CPR and oxygen were administered by firefighters, but they were unable to revive the dog. A cat is also still unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.