Police: 19-year-old Milwaukee man fatally shot near 29th and State

Posted 6:17 pm, April 23, 2020, by , Updated at 06:19PM, April 23, 2020
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near 29th and State on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say a 19-year-old Milwaukee man sustained fatal injuries in the shooting around 2:30 p.m. The circumstances that led up to the shooting are still being investigated, and police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

