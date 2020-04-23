‘Some spiritual uplift:’ FOX6 News televising Sunday religious services until ‘Safer at Home’ ends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Starting Sunday, April 26 until the "Safer at Home" order is lifted, FOX6 News will be dedicating several hours each Sunday to religious services.

"We feel trapped, and we feel that we're not doing the normal routine that we're called to do," said Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki with the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

When the Safer at Home order was put into place, it not only put an end to social gathering as we know it, but also impacted the way we worship.

"We know why we have to do it, but it still leads to an anxious feeling," Listecki said.

But Sunday service is a "go" thanks to some creative engineering.

"They will look like your normal Sunday Mass," said Listecki. "Although the difference will be is you won't have the large choirs."

Faith leaders -- such as Listecki, and a pastor and rabbi from Fox Point -- will start hosting their own religious services starting April 26 on FOX6.

"We wanted a really clear, really well-done message and service. We wanted it to be like we were in people's homes," said Pastor Bill Knapp with Fox Point Lutheran Church. "I tell people, get your Cookie Crisp cereal, get your coffee, get your long-johns, sit down and watch and get some spiritual uplift."

Scheduled programming throughout the day will allow people the feeling of practicing their faith with a sense of community -- but done from the safety of home.

"It's important for us to be meeting the needs of our community and our congregation," Rabbi Noah Chertkoff of Congregation Shalom said. "If there's anything that this has proven is that we're all in this together. People of many faiths, different backgrounds, and different ideals."

Catholic Mass will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday and be brought to you live from St. John's Cathedral in Milwaukee.