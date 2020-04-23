Video: Driver experiences medical emergency, spotted weaving ‘all over the road’

FOND DU LAC — The driver of a truck pulling a trailer experienced a medical emergency on Monday evening, April 20 — prompting the Wisconsin State Patrol and Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office to take action to get the vehicle to stop. A portion of the incident was captured by a dash camera.

Officials say around 7 p.m. Monday, troopers from the North East Region Fond Du Lac Post responded to a driving complaint in Fond du Lac County for the report of a SUV pulling a trailer, “all over the road” traveling at “varying speeds.” Additionally, the SUV was reported to have struck a sign along I-41 but continued on.

Troopers located the SUV pulling the trailer, northbound on I-41 at Hickory Street, and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

The SUV failed to stop for the troopers. The SUV and trailer swerved erratically from shoulder to shoulder, across both northbound lanes of the interstate. Speeds varied between 30 and 58 mph. As the low-speed pursuit continued, additional officers, including deputies with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist.

A trooper deployed Tire Deflation Devices in an attempt to stop the SUV. After striking the TDDs, the SUV immediately exited I-41 at Johnson Street. The SUV struck a traffic standard at the top of the ramp to Johnson Street and came to a stop, westbound in the eastbound lanes of Johnson Street. With the SUV stopped, officers attempted to conduct a high-risk stop, but the driver was unresponsive to the officers’ commands. Officers gained access into the SUV by breaking a rear window and determined that the driver was experiencing a medical emergency. The driver was treated at the scene by medical personnel for low blood sugar and released to a family member. The driver was cited for traffic violations. No criminal charges are being filed at this time.