WEST BEND -- Certainly a bright performer, Joe Salamone of West Bend East High School is the reigning state champion in the high hurdles at 110.

He never lost a race at that distance in his junior season. He holds all West Bend East school records for hurdles and will graduate with eight letters across three sports for the Suns.

Salamone also works a couple of jobs, maintains a 3.0 grade point average and will be participating in track at UW-Milwaukee.