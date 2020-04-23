‘What’s best for the city:’ Hartford to ease back on enforcing ‘Safer at Home’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The City of Hartford's mayor says they are not encouraging businesses to re-open, but beginning Monday, leaders and law enforcement likely won't stop them.

"We are not flinging open the doors and telling all the businesses that they can open. What we're doing is giving them the freedom," said Hartford Mayor Timothy Michalak. "You should check with your employees, you should check with your clients or customers. You should check with your insurance company. "

City leaders said they will not "overtly enforce" the statewide "Safer at Home" order -- allowing businesses deemed non-essential to re-open. Steve Volkert, Hartford city administrator, said he does not see the move as defying the governor.

"We have to make sure everybody is still safe," said Steve Volkert, Hartford city administrator. " What we're looking to do is to simply give them more choices."

Wendy Smith runs Faith and Giggles. During the pandemic, the shop has been promoting product on Facebook and offering curbside delivery.

"We've been forced to be creative," she said. "We're not planning any changes yet at this point, we're going to keep doing business as per our new normal."

Michalak said the businesses choosing to open will do so at their own risk.

"We're trying to do what's best for the city of Hartford, businesses of Hartford. We want to keep everybody safe," he said. "Take some personal responsibility and I don't think you'll have a problem at all."

Michalak also said, instead of enforcing the order, police will focus on criminal activity. However, if a business receives a lot of complaints about overcrowding or other issues, authorities may step in. Volkert said some businesses have already said that they will remain closed.