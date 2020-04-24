× Offense, offense more offense: Packers add tight end with 3rd pick of NFL draft

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers drafted their third offensive player in as many picks, picking Cincinnati tight end Josiah Deguara in the third round with the 94th overall pick.

He reeled-in 92 catches for 12 touchdowns and 1,117 yards in his four seasons on the field for the Bearcats. The 6-foot-3 player improved in each of collegiate season in terms of receptions, yards gained and touchdowns.

With veteran tight end Jimmy Graham having joined the Chicago Bears earlier in the offseason, Deguara joins a tight end group in Green Bay that includes veteran Marcedes Lewis, third-year player Robert Tonyan and Jace Sternberger who was selected in the third round of the previous year’s draft, among others.

🚨 THE PICK IS IN 🚨 With the 94th pick in the 2020 #NFLDraft, the #Packers select Cincinnati TE Josiah Deguara!#PackersDraft | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/CCXUPjPnGp — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 25, 2020