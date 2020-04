Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWN DEER -- A multi-sport standout, Brown Deer High School senior Molly Pierson knows her way around the field and court.

She is a team captain of the soccer and volleyball teams and made All-Conference in both sports. Tremendously respected by teammates and opponents alike, she intends to study nursing at Concordia University.

Pierson will certainly leave a legacy at Brown Deer High School.