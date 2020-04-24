Florida girl put ‘Help! Get Me Out of Here’ sign on window because she was struggling with homework

A sign that read, “Help! Get me out of here!” alarmed Florida deputies, but it turned out a little girl just need help with her math homework.

A maintenance worker in North Naples noticed the sign in an apartment window and notified the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they learned the 10-year-old girl’s mother sent her to her room to finish her assignment.

“The girl decided to take an unorthodox approach,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies learned she wrote the “impassioned plea” on a piece of paper, then placed it against the window of her bedroom.

“While we were happy to know that no one was in danger, we totally relate to the frustration that comes with math homework,” according to a statement.

A deputy provided the family with his personal cell phone saying the child can call anytime with homework questions to avoid another scary call to service.