Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Glowing dolphins spotted off California coast

Posted 7:24 pm, April 24, 2020, by

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KTLA) — The Pacific Ocean is providing a spectacular living light show off Newport Beach these days.

Newport Coastal Adventure captured incredible video of a dolphin pod zipping through the water Wednesday evening.

The blue glow is bioluminescence, which is a light generated by a non-toxic algae bloom. Many ocean creatures use bioluminescence to light up the water in self-defense or mating or for a number of other reasons.

The blue tide in this case just made for an amazing show.

The video was shot by Orange County photographer, Patrick Coyne, who convinced Newport Coastal Adventure’s Captain Ryan to go look for dolphins just after sunset.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.