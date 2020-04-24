× Green Bay Packers bolster offense, draft Boston College running back in 2nd round of NFL draft

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers added another piece to the offensive side of the ball in the second round of the NFL draft. The team selected Boston College running back A.J. Dillon with the 62nd overall pick.

Dillon averaged 5.2 yards per carry over three seasons at Boston College. The junior ran for 4,382 yards and 38 touchdowns while catching 21 passes — two for touchdowns.

He will join a handful of running backs on a team that includes former Green Bay draftees Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams and Dexter Williams.