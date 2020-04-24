Group holding virtual rally in support of Gov. Evers, ‘Safer at Home’ extension: ‘It’s very serious’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- While those who oppose the extended "Safer at Home" order took to the streets of Madison and Milwaukee on Friday, a counter-protest group has been busy planning a rally of its own.

A rally unlike any other, it will be held "virtually" and supporters can join from the comfort of their own homes -- supporting Safer at Home in a unique way.

"It grew because I think it resonates with a lot of people," said Marybeth Glenn, who supports the Safer at Home order. "

In a matter of days, a Facebook group titled "We support Gov. Evers and COVID-19 Safer at Home Order" gained traction. On Saturday and Sunday, more than 13,000 members are being asked to post uplifting and encouraging messages. Posts expressing gratitude for frontline workers and hope for a better tomorrow are already flooding feeds.

The virtual rally comes as a counter-protest to those who gathered on the steps of the Capitol in Madison and outside the Milwaukee County War Memorial. Members are urging people to take guidelines from health officials seriously.

"I saw a couple signs saying that it's a fake virus and a hoax, and you know, we're looking at so many Americans that have passed away so far," said Glenn. "We have lost a lot of lives to this. It's not a hoax. It's very serious.

"There's the potential this is going to start all over, that it's going to last longer, and it's because of the irresponsible action of the people taking the streets today."

Organizers are encouraging supporters to use the hashtags "#SaferAtHome" and "#SavingLives" when posting on social media.