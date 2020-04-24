Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Indianapolis Colts draft Badgers’ running back Jonathan Taylor 41st overall

Posted 6:52 pm, April 24, 2020, by , Updated at 06:54PM, April 24, 2020

MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 24: Jonathan Taylor #23 of the Wisconsin Badgers runs with the ball while being chased by Blake Cashman #36 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

MADISON — Running back Jonathan Taylor has made the jump from college to the pros. The Wisconsin Badgers alumnus was drafted 41st overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL draft, Friday.

In three seasons with the Badgers, Taylor amassed 6,174 rushing yards and 50 rushing touchdowns. In each of the past two seasons, he eclipsed the 2,000 yards rushing mark.

He leaves the program as the second all-time leading rusher, behind Ron Dayne’s 7,125 rushing yards in four seasons, and third in total touchdowns (55) behind Dayne (71) and Montee Ball (83). He trails only Dayne for the most yards from scrimmage by a Badgers player.

Taylor was a two-time Doak Walker Award winner — given to the nation’s top collegiate running back. He was a two-time unanimous, first-team All-American and two time Big Ten Running Back of the Year. Each of these recognitions came in the 2018 and 2019 seasons.  In 2017, he was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and set the All-time freshman season rushing record with 1,977. In all three seasons, he was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.