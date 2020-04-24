× Indianapolis Colts draft Badgers’ running back Jonathan Taylor 41st overall

MADISON — Running back Jonathan Taylor has made the jump from college to the pros. The Wisconsin Badgers alumnus was drafted 41st overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL draft, Friday.

In three seasons with the Badgers, Taylor amassed 6,174 rushing yards and 50 rushing touchdowns. In each of the past two seasons, he eclipsed the 2,000 yards rushing mark.

He leaves the program as the second all-time leading rusher, behind Ron Dayne’s 7,125 rushing yards in four seasons, and third in total touchdowns (55) behind Dayne (71) and Montee Ball (83). He trails only Dayne for the most yards from scrimmage by a Badgers player.

Taylor was a two-time Doak Walker Award winner — given to the nation’s top collegiate running back. He was a two-time unanimous, first-team All-American and two time Big Ten Running Back of the Year. Each of these recognitions came in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. In 2017, he was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and set the All-time freshman season rushing record with 1,977. In all three seasons, he was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection.