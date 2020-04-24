Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Kenosha public pools to remain closed for 2020 season

Posted 7:12 pm, April 24, 2020, by

KENOSHA — Citing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Kenosha will keep public swimming pools at Washington Park and Anderson Park closed for the 2020 season.

In a news release, the city stated that administrators decided against the usual June opening in light of social distancing guidelines and the challenge of ensuring those guidelines in a pool.

The city said opening the pools later in the season was not viable due to the necessity of having and challenges in filling lifeguard positions for “only a few weeks” of work.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.