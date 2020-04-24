× Kenosha public pools to remain closed for 2020 season

KENOSHA — Citing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Kenosha will keep public swimming pools at Washington Park and Anderson Park closed for the 2020 season.

In a news release, the city stated that administrators decided against the usual June opening in light of social distancing guidelines and the challenge of ensuring those guidelines in a pool.

The city said opening the pools later in the season was not viable due to the necessity of having and challenges in filling lifeguard positions for “only a few weeks” of work.