× Marquette University reschedules spring 2020 commencement for Aug. 30

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University has rescheduled its 2020 spring commencement ceremony for August 30 at Fiserv Forum, the university announced Friday, April 24.

Originally slated for Sunday, May 17, the coronavirus pandemic took the remainder of the semester online in mid-March and halted all in-person graduation ceremonies due to social distancing protocols.

In a statement, Marquette University President Michael Lovell acknowledged these plans could change:

There have been many questions about Commencement — one of the year’s most anticipated events. Following the postponement of this year’s ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Marquette conducted a survey of graduating students on how best to celebrate the Class of 2020. Approximately 1,800 undergraduate, graduate and professional students completed the survey. An overwhelming majority of students reported a strong preference for an in-person ceremony when it is safe to gather. Based on this feedback and knowing that Commencement is the culmination of years of hard work for our graduates and sacrifice for their families, we are planning to host an in-person Commencement ceremony on Sunday, August 30, at Fiserv Forum. Individual students will be recognized as they cross the stage. Only the professional schools — School of Dentistry, Law School and Health Sciences professional degrees — will host their own ceremonies. The individual colleges will host receptions during the August 29–30 weekend. Baccalaureate Mass will be held Saturday, August 29, at 4 p.m., at the Al McGuire Center. Any of our plans may need to change based on government and health official guidelines, so we ask for your continued patience and flexibility. If future guidance requires a different action, the safety of our students, faculty and staff will be the most important factor in our decisions.

Marquette will resume usual operations on campus this fall if governmental and medical authorities believe it’s safe to do so, the statement read.

While the safety of the students, staff, faculty and community at large is their top priority, the university is looking to make adjustments to the broader campus experience ahead of the fall 2020 semester.