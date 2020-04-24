LIVE: President Trump, White House officials offer daily briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic
Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

MPD, health department to enforce ‘Safer at Home’ ordinance violations beginning May 2

Posted 4:04 pm, April 24, 2020, by , Updated at 04:07PM, April 24, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Effective Saturday, May 2, the Milwaukee Common Council will authorize both the Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee Health Department to issue citations for violations of Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order.

A news release says the “Violation or Obstruction of Orders” citation can be issued by MPD officers and members of the health department to any individual who willfully violates or obstructs the execution of the order.

Officials say the citation does not replace the option to arrest and pursue criminal charges under state statute.

MPD officials say its officers will continue to educate the public about the order. However, repeat offenders may be cited or arrested.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.