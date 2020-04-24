× MPD, health department to enforce ‘Safer at Home’ ordinance violations beginning May 2

MILWAUKEE — Effective Saturday, May 2, the Milwaukee Common Council will authorize both the Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee Health Department to issue citations for violations of Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order.

A news release says the “Violation or Obstruction of Orders” citation can be issued by MPD officers and members of the health department to any individual who willfully violates or obstructs the execution of the order.

Officials say the citation does not replace the option to arrest and pursue criminal charges under state statute.

MPD officials say its officers will continue to educate the public about the order. However, repeat offenders may be cited or arrested.