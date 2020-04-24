Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
New Orleans Saints select Badgers’ linebacker Zack Baun in 3rd round of NFL draft

Posted 9:14 pm, April 24, 2020, by and , Updated at 10:00PM, April 24, 2020

MADISON, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 12: Zack Baun #56 of the Wisconsin Badgers returns an interception for a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Camp Randall Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MADISON — Wisconsin Badgers alumnus Zack Baun joined the NFL ranks, Friday. The New Orleans Saints drafted the linebacker 74th overall in the third round of the NFL draft.

He had an All-American senior season for the Wisconsin Badgers; he recorded 19-and-a-half tackles for loss. He was named second-team AP All-America and first-team All-Big Ten.

Baun was the state’s offensive player of the year as a senior at Brown Deer High School but became a linebacker at Wisconsin.

 

The Saints ranked 11th defensively last season, allowing 333.1 yards per game. They ranked fourth in the NFL against the run, yielding an average of 91.3 yards on the ground. New Orleans gave up 241.8 yards per game, which ranked 20th.

