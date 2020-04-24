Open Record Special Edition: Where’s my check?

MILWAUKEE — Federal stimulus checks are giving financial relief to many while some are still waiting. FOX6 gets dozens of emails and calls a day about this very issue. Stimulus check confusion is turning what was supposed to be economic relief into stress. In this special edition of Open Record, the FOX6 team takes you through what’s going on with the help of Contact 6’s Jenna Sachs.

The team talks about where the money is going, how some are seemingly intercepting it, and if there’s anyone you can talk to or anything you can do if you’re having problems.

Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

Related show links:

Subscribe to Open Record via RSS | iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher|iHeartRadio

Have a Dinner Party Question? Shoot the team an email by CLICKING HERE.

Follow Bryan on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Jenna on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Amanda on social media: Facebook | Twitter

About the Podcast: Open Record