× Police: 22-year-old pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run near 27th and Auer

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a hit and run accident that occurred near N. 27th Street and W. Auer Avenue around 12:15 p.m., on Friday, April 24, 2020.

The driver of the vehicle struck a 22-year-old Milwaukee man as he was crossing the street and then fled, according to police.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and is listed as critical condition.

Police say the striking vehicle was recovered unoccupied.

Milwaukee Police are looking for unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.