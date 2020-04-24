× Potawatomi, Zilber announce development plans for former Dairyland Greyhound Park

KENOSHA — The Forest County Potawatomi Community and Zilber Property Group plans to bring a new community-oriented, mixed-use development to the approximately 240-acre former Dairyland Greyhound Park property.

“We are excited about the opportunities and enhancements this project will bring to the City and County of Kenosha. This is a unique plan that combines the needs for sustainable development with community-oriented options,” said Potawatomi Attorney General, Jeff Crawford and Zilber Ltd. Vice President, John Kersey. “The Potawatomi and Zilber are committed to ensuring this property is developed in a responsible manner that helps the area’s continued economic growth, and we look forward to working with the City of Kenosha on this project.”

According to a press release, named “Greeneway”, the Potawatomi and Zilber’s development plans envision a community-oriented, mixed-use development with integrated sustainable design features. The plans include industrial buildings ranging in size and totaling nearly two million square feet, a multi-family residential community with potentially up to 360 apartment units, an office building complex potentially containing up to 107,000 square feet in three buildings, and up to 10,000 square feet of commercial space.

Greeneway sustainability concepts for the development include, pursuing various LEED certifications, enhancing natural area features and other energy-efficiency based initiatives.

Subject to receiving government approvals for the project, Potawatomi and Zilber hope to begin construction mid-year 2020.