Recognize them? MPD seeks help to ID suspects who fired gunshots near 24th and Auer

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating subjects wanted for a reckless endangering safety incident that happened near 24th and Auer on Thursday evening, April 23.

Officials say the suspects exited the suspect vehicle and fired multiple rounds at the victim, subsequently striking the victim. The suspects got into the suspect vehicle and fled southbound on N. 24th Place.

Suspect #1 is described as a female, African American, 19 to 22 years old, 5’6″ tall, heavy build with black/red hair. She was last seen wearing a green shirt and black pants. She was armed with a handgun.

Suspect #2 is described as a male, African American, 19 to 22 years old, 140 to 150 pounds, thin build with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black, hooded jacket, light blue jeans, and black shoes. He was armed with a handgun.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white 4-door 2006 Dodge Caliber with dark, tinted windows.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident can contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.