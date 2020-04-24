‘There’s no reason for it:’ Protesters assemble in Milwaukee, frustrated with ‘Safer at Home’ extension

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Those against the extension of "Safer at Home" made their voices heard in Milwaukee, Friday.

Less than a dozen people gathered near the city's lakefront for a re-open Wisconsin rally. They are frustrated and completely against an extension of the order now slated to end May 26.

"We cannot go anywhere, we cannot do anything," one protester said. "There's no reason for it."

On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers told reporters that he celebrates the first amendment and asked all protestors against the extension of Safer at Home to do so at a safe distance.

"There was no negotiation," said protester Bob Wincek. "Some of them are questionable as how they pertain to the U.S. constitution, the right for people to assemble, the right for people to have a livelihood and the right for people to go to church all of that has been taken away arbitrarily."

One couple brought a large sign and an American flag. They said the extension will close the doors of far too many businesses and that it does not seem constitutional.

"We have to pay attention when people are saying laws are infringing on their constitutional rights," said Tory Lowe, a community activist who stopped by to assess the rally.

Some protesters said the economy should open up slowly, but people should choose whether they want to wear a mask or social distance. Others at the rally believe the new measures put in place against COVID-19 are simply unnecessary.

"This isn't about health," a protester said. "It's about control, and I think it's all political."

Many said they are looking forward to the next protest against Safer at Home.