X Games cancels stop in Minneapolis due to virus

April 24, 2020

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS — A Summer X Games stop in Minneapolis scheduled for July has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

Earlier, the X Games postponed a winter event stop in Chongli, China, scheduled for February and canceled an installment in Shanghai in May.

The action-sports event in Minneapolis was to be the fourth and final go-around in the city. The deal was originally for 2017 and ’18, but two more years were added after a successful first year.

X Games vice president Tim Reed praised Minneapolis for its hosting of the event.

The X Games plans to bring regular and original programming through the World of X Games TV series and on digital and social channels. They will kick off an event called “Real Street” in May. It’s an all-video, all-street skateboarding competition shown on XGames.com.

