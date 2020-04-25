Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
27-year-old Jackson man returns home after battle with COVID-19

JACKSON -- Saturday was a big day for a 27-year-old Jackson man battling COVID-19.

Billy Schulz was released from Froedtert Hospital on April 25 after a scary fight against the coronavirus. FOX6 News first share Schulz's story last week; he's a truck driver and fell ill after returning from a job delivering essential goods.

His symptoms soon became overwhelming -- landing him in the intensive care unit. At one point, he was given a 50-50 chance to live.

Now, he's back home and on the road to recovery.

