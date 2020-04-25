Burlington band teacher goes viral with 18-part solo rendition of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON -- Due to COVID-19, schools will not be back in session this spring. Many teachers are finding creative ways to stay in touch with students.

With about a dozen instruments and playing all 18 parts, the Wheatland Center School band director went viral on YouTube playing Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" -- by himself.

"If something I can do while confined here can make people smile on the other side of the world, then it exceeded all my expectations," Zachary Wendt said.

Zachary Wendt originally created the video for his 125 band students. The band director wanted to show them he was still practicing music.

"Within the first week of isolation I was missing them like crazy," Wendt said. "This is a way I can still communicate with them, still share music with them."

After two weeks of trial and error -- the video was up on YouTube -- and soon had thousands of views.

After feeling in a rut from not being at school -- Wendt says music is what keeps going him during uncertain times stuck at home.

"A lot of people are struggling to find motivation and it was the reason I get up, put a shirt on and do something with my day," he said.

While he can't see his students face-to-face -- he wants them to know one thing.

"I miss you all and I'm thinking about them every day," he said.

He's currently working on a video with his students. Check out the full "Bohemian Rhapsody" video here.