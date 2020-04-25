‘Community has come together:’ St. Vincent de Paul opens outdoor food pantries in light of pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- The St. Vincent de Paul Society of Milwaukee County is doing things a little bit differently in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The organization opened several outdoor food pantries around Milwaukee County on Saturday.

At Mother of Perpetual Help parish in West Allis, donors helped feed dozens of families with boxes of food.

"It's amazing that we have 10 pantries open right now through this society, and I'm really proud of that," said Rebecca Surges with St. Vincent de Paul - Milwaukee. "Our greater community has come together to ensure that our resources are able to stay steady during this time."

In addition to the outdoor food pantries, the organization is also delivering food to those most at risk right now or those who cannot leave their homes.