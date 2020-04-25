Coronavirus: Miami goes 7 weeks without a murder for the first time since 1957

LIVE: 2 right lanes of SB I-43 closed near Center Street due to crash
MIAMI – For the first time since 1957, the city of Miami hasn’t had a single murder in 7 weeks thanks in part to the coronavirus lockdown. 

The Miami Herald reports that the city did not have a homicide from Feb. 17 to April 12, which would make a total of 7 weeks and 6 days.

According to the paper, in 1957, the city went 7 weeks, 3 days without a reported murder.

It’s important to note that about half of the new period was before the coronavirus restrictions were in place.

“It started in mid-February, well before anyone was locked down,” said Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina in an interview from home, where he is recuperating from COVID-19. “Why? Honestly, I don’t know. I’m just grateful it continues to go down the way it has.”

A statewide ‘stay-at-home’ order was issued by Governor Ron DeSantis to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. The order is expected to expire on April 30 unless he extends it.

