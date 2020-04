Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD --Senior Zach Brewer from Harford Union High School does more than play baseball.

He was president of the "H-Club" and involved in the community. The Concordia University baseball commit recently penned an essay saying that baseball has taught him more about life than school.

Brewer looks forward to participating in the game he loves in the future with a new attitude toward practices, games and life. From now on, he is taking things one pitch at a time.