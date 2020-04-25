Hartland business transforms operations to make hand sanitizer for healthcare industry

HARTLAND — Hand hygiene is vital when it comes to stopping the spread of the coronavirus. Sadly, some of those in the healthcare industry found themselves coming up short of necessities.

A Hartland business switched-up operations to help with the shortage and the fight against COVID-19. Workers at Medline Industries have transformed their facility to help an industry in need of hand sanitizer.

“Many companies found themselves unable to supply so that when we decided we have to get the product out there as quickly as possible,” said Alan Weiss, division president at Medline Industries.

Realizing the facility had the capabilities to produce the coveted cleanser, Weiss, says they re-tooled a production line, made equipment upgrades and moved workers to help fill the demand. The facility switched its normal production lines of body washes and skin antiseptics for those on the frontline.

“The product we are manufacturing in Hartland is going to hospitals, nursing homes physician offices medical laboratories,” Weiss said.

Ramping up production, the facility is producing 400,000 bottles per week to help meet the nationwide shortage

“The response has been fantastic,” Weiss said. “All of our customers are greatly appreciative of that fact that we have product to give them. It’s allowing us to make a difference for people on the frontlines, they are the ones that are really sacrificing.”

Medline said it will continue producing the hand sanitizer for the medical and healthcare industry for as long as there is a need for it. The company also said it has implemented a number of procedures and are providing PPE to keep workers safe and healthy.