Kansas farmer mails NY Gov. Cuomo N95 coronavirus mask for health care worker: ‘Snapshot of humanity’

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo singled out Friday the generosity of an elderly Kansas farmer who gave one of his only N95 coronavirus masks for a New York doctor or nurse, calling it “a snapshot of humanity.”

The farmer enclosed the mask with a letter and mailed it to Cuomo, who read the letter during his nationally-televised daily coronavirus briefing Friday in Albany.

“I’m a retired farmer hunkered down in northeast Kansas with my wife, who has but one lung and occasional problems with her remaining lung,” the farmer wrote.

“We are in our 70s, and frankly, I’m afraid for her,” the letter continued.

“Enclosed find a solitary N95 mask leftover from my farming days. It has never been used. If you could, would you please give this mask to a nurse or doctor in your city.”

“I have kept four masks for my immediate family,” he added. “Please keep on doing what you do so well, which is to lead.”

I received this letter from a farmer in northeast Kansas. His wife is ill and he is aging. He sent me 1 of 5 N95 masks he has from farming to pass on to a doctor or nurse in New York. This is humanity at its best. I share his letter as inspiration. pic.twitter.com/Fa4h5LH9rL — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 24, 2020

The letter was signed by Dennis and Sharon, and Cuomo said he was genuinely touched.

“You want to talk about a snapshot of humanity. You have five masks, what do you do,” Cuomo said. “Do you keep all five? Do you hide the five masks and keep them for yourselves and others? No, you send one mask to New York to help a nurse or doctor.”

“How selfless is that? How giving is that?” Cuomo said.

“Dennis, if you’re watching, thank you very much,” the governor added.