MFD: Child injured, taken to Children’s Wisconsin after I-43 crash

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Fire Department official said one child was taken to Children’s Wisconsin after a car crash on I-43 Saturday afternoon. The extent of the child’s injuries is not known.
The crash happened on southbound I-43 near Center Street in Milwaukee just after 4 p.m. and closed two lanes of traffic afternoon for approximately 45 minutes.
A FOX6 News crew at the scene captured what appears to be four civilian vehicles with at list one showing visible damage and being placed on a tow truck.
This is a developing story.
43.067771 -87.921626