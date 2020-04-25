Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
MFD: Child injured, taken to Children’s Wisconsin after I-43 crash

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Fire Department official said one child was taken to Children’s Wisconsin after a car crash on I-43 Saturday afternoon. The extent of the child’s injuries is not known.

The crash happened on southbound I-43 near Center Street in Milwaukee just after 4 p.m. and closed two lanes of traffic afternoon for approximately 45 minutes.

A FOX6 News crew at the scene captured what appears to be four civilian vehicles with at list one showing visible damage and being placed on a tow truck.

This is a developing story.

Crash on SB I-43 near Center

