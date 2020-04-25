Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Caught on camera: Motorist drove more than 1/2 a mile with police officer on hood

Posted 7:57 pm, April 25, 2020, by , Updated at 07:58PM, April 25, 2020
THAILAND -- A traffic police officer in Thailand was spotted clinging to the hood of a moving vehicle -- and it was all caught on camera.

Surveillance video out of Thailand's Tha Sala district shows a motorist driving at high speed for more than half a mile with an officer still on the hood.

The officer eventually managed to leap clear when the vehicle slowed down. It is not immediately clear why the motorist drove into the traffic officer.

The officer said he originally approached the vehicle after it had nudged his stationary motorcycle. The motorist has been charged with attempted murder, hit-and-run and disobeying a police officer's order.

