MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office closed eastbound Interstate 94 near the Stadium Interchange around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 25 due to a report of a vehicle being struck by gunfire. No injuries have been reported.

This is an ongoing investigation. Officials are not releasing any more information at this time.